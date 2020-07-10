Johnson becomes Rovers' Community Champion

Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson has become Blackburn Rovers Community Trust PFA Community Champion.

The Rovers midfielder was nominated by the club's official charity for his incredible charitable generosity during the country's lockdown.

Bradley worked with former professional footballer Dexter Blackstock as they joined forces to provide PPE equipment to the NHS, care homes and organisations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo launched an online campaign to try and purchase the equipment much needed to protect NHS workers as well as key workers across the country.

The page has now received over 650 separate donations and has now raised just over £27,000 with the pair making their own generous donations, they have been able to order and deliver well over 10,000 protective face masks.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust worked alongside the Rovers midfielder in helping to transport the PPE kit to care homes and other organisations in and around Blackburn.

Bradley handed over 3,500 face masks to Uwais Patel, one of the Community Trust's Trustees and with the help of International Aid Relief and development organisation, Benefit Mankind transported the masks to East Lancashire.

From there the Community Trust helped transport the masks to Linden House Care Home, Old Gates Care Home, Rummage Rescuers, East Lancashire Hospice and Blackburn Foodbank following an earlier plea for PPE from Blackburn with Darwen Council and East Lancashire CCG.

Johnson is one of many players who have been working hard in their communities and is passionate about causes close to their heart.

As well as this outstanding contribution to the Blackburn with Darwen community, the Rovers midfielder was also part of a Premier League Primary Stars player visit to Avondale Primary in Darwen.

Johnson teamed up with Rovers club captain Elliott Bennett and joined in on some tag rugby drills with primary school children before forming part of a Q&A with the school.

CEO of Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, Gary Robinson said: "I'd like to congratulate Bradley on his community service throughout the 2019/20 season."

"His selfless attitude throughout the lockdown period in working alongside us to get the vital PPE kit out to organisations has been remarkable."

"Bradley is the type of character that fits in with Blackburn Rovers and its values and we're delighted that his nomination has won this year's PFA award."

Due to social distancing restrictions the club presented Bradley with the Community Champion Award in the form of a video message where the Rovers midfielder thanked the Community Trust for the nomination and a further thanks to the NHS for their incredible work during these challenging times.

The video will be able to view across BRFC Trust social media platforms later today.