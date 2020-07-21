Jack's joy following first team feature

If his late strike was a few inches lower against Reading, there would have been even more reason to celebrate for Rovers debutant Jack Vale.

The teenage starlet was part of the squad against Barnsley a few weeks ago, but made his professional debut off the bench against Reading at the weekend.

An impressive cameo was almost capped with a late goal had his effort not cracked the crossbar, but all in all it was a day to savour for the 19-year-old, as he explains.

“It’s a big boost for me to be around the first team and I’m really grateful to have got the opportunity against Reading," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“Every day in training I’ve been working hard and trying to be the best player in the hope that I’m picked to play.

“I was happy to be involved and then absolutely buzzing to get on the field. The manager told me that I’d definitely get on, but I couldn’t believe it when it happened.

“I was so happy and I just tried to make a difference in the game. I was nervous before it, but I was ready to go when I was called upon.

“I just knew I had to take the opportunity. I couldn’t hide, I know what I can do, it was just about showing everybody what I can do.

“Hopefully I can get another chance soon enough."

The next chance that the teenager speaks of could arrive swiftly, with Rovers facing a trip to Luton Town for the final game of the 2019-20 campaign.

And Vale, who was one of seven Academy graduates on the pitch at full time at the weekend, is hoping for another chance when the team head to Kenilworth Road.

“Making my debut, with the club I’ve been with for so long, it makes it really special. Now I’ve got the chance I just want the opportunities to come more often, I have a taste and I want more.

“Hopefully I can get more minutes against Luton, but if not then I’ll ensure I’m ready for the start of next season."