Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

I've really enjoyed the challenge

Damien Johnson has been reflecting on his first year working with the Rovers first team

6 Hours ago

Damien Johnson admits he's loved his first year working with the first team in a coaching capacity.

Johnson stepped up to join Tony Mowbray's coaching staff after excelling during his time in charge of the Development Squad.

Earning success during his time at the helm of the Under-23s, Johnson oversaw the team's Premier League 2 Division 2 triumph during 2017-18 before stablising the side in the top tier the following campaign.

Last summer saw the Northern Irishman step up to be Rovers' First Team Technical Coach & Head of Player Development.

Johnson's now working for both club and country following the announcement last month that he will combine his Rovers role alongside a new post as part of the Northern Irish national team, which will see him join up with Ian Baraclough's side during the international breaks.

And reflecting on his first year working with the first team, Johnson admits that he's enjoyed everything about his Rovers post.

“I've enjoyed it immensely. It's been a big step up for me, a big learning curve trying to come into this role, but it's been really exciting for me ever since the manager offered me the opportunity," he told iFollow Rovers.

“I've loved every minute of it, but I'm still keen to get better, to do more and keep pushing on.

“The manager talks openly about the culture that we're trying to create here and I think people sometimes think that the mentality development is pitched towards the younger players and the Academy, but I think it's just as important to help the guys in the first team to be better and to maximise their potential as well.

“We owe that to them as coaches and it's important that we provide them with the right environment.

“If we can improve the individual then hopefully that can go a long way to improving the team

“That's the be all and end all. We have to constantly try to push the team forward, and whether that means new players coming in or young players coming through, we have to strive to improve them and help them.

“It's a really good group here and I've been welcomed in by the players and the staff," he added.

"I think, speaking as a former player myself, there are different ways for people to learn and it's about building a personal relationship with each individual, learning about what makes them tick.

“It's important that you understand what each player needs as a coach. It takes time but I've really enjoyed the challenge of it.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Damien earns national team role

3 July 2020

Rovers can announce that Damien Johnson has linked up with the Northern Ireland national team to take on a coaching role.

Read full article

Club News

Competition for places? Bring it on!

22 July 2019

New recruits may already have been brought in to play in central midfield by Tony Mowbray, but Lewis Travis is itching to fight it out for a regular spot in the Rovers midfield.

Read full article

Club News

Thrilled to have Damien on board

4 July 2019

Tony Mowbray says Damien Johnson is a "wonderful coach" and is looking forward to working with him at close quarters.

Read full article

Club News

Johnson joins first team staff

2 July 2019

Rovers are pleased to announce that Under-23s head coach Damien Johnson has been promoted to the role of first team technical coach and head of player development.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Wharton: My time is now

4 Hours ago

Scott Wharton says he's ready to be part of Tony Mowbray's first team plans following another successful loan spell elsewhere.

Read full article

Club News

I'm ready for regular first team football

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

8 Hours ago

The EFL can confirm that 542 players and Club staff from the four Championship Play-Off Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.

Read full article

Club News

Brereton: We've made progress this season

28 July 2020

Ben Brereton believes progress has been made this season and says Rovers need to be ready to hit the ground running with the 2020-21 campaign just around the corner.

Read full article

View more