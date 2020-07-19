Introducing the class of 2020!

Rovers are pleased to welcome the latest intake of first year scholars to the club’s Academy.

Evan Cunningham, Ben Fyles, Patrick Gamble, Georgie Gent, Jay Haddow, Harry Leonard, Kristi Montgomery, George Pratt, Charlie Weston, Adam Wharton and Harrison Wood will all join the club on a full-time basis when they report for pre-season training later this month.

The talented teenagers have all signed two-year scholarship contracts through to June 2022.

Over the next two years, the 11 players will hope to cement their place in Mike Sheron’s youth side, before making the successful step up to Billy Barr’s Under-23s.

Ultimately, they will hope to follow in the footsteps of Academy graduates Hayden Carter and Jack Vale, who both made their debuts in yesterday’s 4-3 victory over Reading, as well as the likes of Darragh Lenihan, Lewis Travis, Ryan Nyambe, John Buckley and Joe Rankin-Costello, who have all become firm fixtures in manager Tony Mowbray’s first team squad over recent years.

Rovers have high hopes for the group, with a number of the new intake having already impressed for both club and country.

Charlie Weston and Adam Wharton, who is the younger brother of Rovers defender Scott, have both been involved with England’s Under-16s, whilst Kristi Montgomery has represented Scotland’s Under-16s and Ben Fyles has earned honours with Wales’ Under-16s.

At club level, several of the starlets have featured in Rovers Under-18s’ thrilling FA Youth Cup campaign this season, which has seen the side progress to the semi-finals, with Weston coming on against Charlton Athletic in the fourth round, whilst Harry Leonard and Georgie Gent (pictured) both started the fifth round triumph over Preston North End.