"He's probably got his own Goal of the Season competition!"

Was Adam Armstrong's stunning strike against Cardiff City the best of his Rovers career?

9 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has paid tribute to Adam Armstrong after the diminutive frontman added another wonder goal to his portfolio against Cardiff City.

Club News

Face In The Crowd

13 Hours ago

With the scoreline tied at 2-2 with 20 minutes remaining, Rovers' top scorer let fly from just inside the Cardiff half.

After capitalising on Leandro Bacuna's stray pass, Armstrong's lofted effort had a bit of curl on it and gave Alex Smithies no chance in the City goal.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game, and fortunately for Rovers that proved to be the case in what was a must-win encounter.

The result keeps alive the play-off hopes for Tony Mowbray's men, with the team now five points off the top six with four games to play.

The boss joked: “He's probably got his own Goal of the Season competition, hasn't he?!

"Most players don't even recognise where the goalkeeper is when they take on a shot from that sort of range.

“Even when you think of his goal on Saturday, that was a brilliant goal as well. Adam's been doing for the length of time he's been with us now, the two-and-a-half or three years he's been here.

“We shouldn't be surprised that he scores great goals. He's scored lots of them during his time at this football club and there will be a bagful more to come.

“He doesn't mind playing off the left, off the right, down the middle, he's a joy to work with and he's getting better on a daily basis.

“His positional play is getting better and he's more disciplined in his role for the team," he added.

“We lost a lot of goals out of the team when Bradley [Dack] got injured, but had he stayed in the team then I imagine that the battle would have been pretty tight between him and Adam regarding who'd finish top goalscorer.

“Adam works so hard for this team, he’s a young boy still and a big asset to this football club, so let’s hope we can keep working with him and developing him.

“Adam's stepped up when we've needed it this season.”


