Goal of the Season 2019-20

Whether you prefer a superb solo strike, a terrific team goal or a moment of magic – Rovers' 2019-20 Goal of the Season competition is sure to prove as popular as ever.

The club launched the award – The Peter White Memorial Trophy – in conjunction with the Lancashire Telegraph 19 years ago, in memory of Rovers reporter Peter White.

We've shortlisted 10 great goals from the current campaign and here's your chance to pick your favourite finish from the selections below:

GOAL A

Derrick Williams

Rovers v Millwall

14.09.19

GOAL B

Adam Armstrong

Reading v Rovers

21.09.19

GOAL C

Lewis Travis

Rovers v Luton Town

28.09.19

GOAL D

Bradley Dack

Rovers v Brentford

27.11.19

GOAL E

Sam Gallagher

Stoke City v Rovers

30.11.19

GOAL F

Adam Armstrong

Rovers v Derby County

07.12.19

GOAL G

Bradley Johnson

Bristol City v Rovers

14.12.19

GOAL H

Stewart Downing

Nottingham Forest v Rovers

01.01.20

GOAL I

Adam Armstrong

Rovers v Hull City

11.02.20

GOAL J

Tosin Adarabioyo

Rovers v Bristol City

20.06.20

Joe Rothwell walked away with the award for his stunning strike against Nottingham Forest last season, but who will win this year’s prize?

Voting closes on Thursday 16th July. The winner will be presented with the prestigious trophy at our final home fixture of the season against Reading on Saturday July 18th.

Select your winning strike below!