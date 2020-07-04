Goal of the Season 2019-20

Whether you prefer a superb solo strike, a terrific team goal or a moment of magic – Rovers' 2019-20 Goal of the Season competition is sure to prove as popular as ever.
The club launched the award – The Peter White Memorial Trophy – in conjunction with the Lancashire Telegraph 19 years ago, in memory of Rovers reporter Peter White.
We've shortlisted 10 great goals from the current campaign and here's your chance to pick your favourite finish from the selections below:
GOAL A
Derrick Williams
Rovers v Millwall
14.09.19
GOAL B
Adam Armstrong
Reading v Rovers
21.09.19
GOAL C
Lewis Travis
Rovers v Luton Town
28.09.19
GOAL D
Bradley Dack
Rovers v Brentford
27.11.19
GOAL E
Sam Gallagher
Stoke City v Rovers
30.11.19
GOAL F
Adam Armstrong
Rovers v Derby County
07.12.19
GOAL G
Bradley Johnson
Bristol City v Rovers
14.12.19
GOAL H
Stewart Downing
Nottingham Forest v Rovers
01.01.20
GOAL I
Adam Armstrong
Rovers v Hull City
11.02.20
GOAL J
Tosin Adarabioyo
Rovers v Bristol City
20.06.20
Joe Rothwell walked away with the award for his stunning strike against Nottingham Forest last season, but who will win this year’s prize?
Voting closes on Thursday 16th July. The winner will be presented with the prestigious trophy at our final home fixture of the season against Reading on Saturday July 18th.
Select your winning strike below!