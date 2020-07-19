Gallery: Rovers 4-3 Reading

The best of the action from a barnstorming Ewood Park encounter against the Royals
Just now
Advertisement block
Read full article
Tony Mowbray was left purring at his team's electrifying attacking play in the 4-3 victory over Reading, but admits there needs to be an improvement defensively.
Hayden Carter makes his professional debut in one of five changes to the team against Reading from the side that took to the field against Millwall in midweek.
A digital version of today’s matchday programme for the final home fixture of the season against Reading is now available to view and download online.
View more