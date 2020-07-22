Fenton pens first contract

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce that midfielder Natasha Fenton has signed a one-year deal at the Club.

The 21-year-old is now contracted to Rovers until the end of the 2020-21 season, which will see Gemma Donnelly’s side compete in the second tier of women’s football once again.

Fenton has risen through the Rovers ranks to become a key part of the squad after starting out in the Centre of Excellence at the age of 13.

The former England Under-17 international won Rovers’ Young Player of the Year in 2015-16 and then became part of the first-team squad that won three consecutive league titles between 2017 and 2019.

No player featured more for the Blues last season, as Fenton underlined her consistency in the middle of the park. She also won the Player’ Player of the Year award in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

To date, the midfielder has played 145 games for Rovers in all competitions, scoring 21 goals, making her the highest current appearance holder.

Fenton commented: “I’m so excited to receive my first professional contract with Rovers. I’ve worked so hard to receive this and feel like my hard work has paid off.

“My six years here have been a journey from not playing many minutes to playing week in week out, so I feel it’s recognition for how I have developed as a player and improved over the years.

“I’m really looking forward to the future with a great set of girls around me.”