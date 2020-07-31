Skip to site footer
Face in The Crowd update

It was fantastic to see you in your blue and white halves

5 Hours ago

Following the conclusion of our final four home matches of the 2019-20 Sky Bet Championship season behind closed doors, we would like to thank supporters for purchasing their ‘Face In The Crowds’ and showing your tremendous support for the Club during this time of uncertainty.

We have had a number of queries from supporters asking when and how they may be able to pick up their ‘Face in The Crowd’ and we would like to give all purchasers an update.

With the start of next season soon to be upon us and closed/pre-season being a much shorter amount of time than usual, it is likely that the 2020-21 season will begin without fans or with a reduced capacity in the stadium, at least for a couple of games.

In this case we would like to keep the cut-out substitutes in situ to cheer on Tony Mowbray’s men from the start of the campaign, then once supporters are allowed back in to Ewood Park we can make a plan for their proud owners to safely pick them up from the stadium.

This will also allow us time to have those that have purchased VIP cut outs to be signed by the players, which has not been possible so far due to stringent measures in protecting both staff and players at the club and ensuring the season was completed safely.

We will keep supporters updated as and when we have finalised the next steps and when orders will be processed for the beginning of next season. Any further enquiries can be sent to enquiries@rovers.co.uk


