Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The latest round of results have revealed no positive tests from any of the EFL leagues

2 Hours ago

The EFL have today released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

CHAMPIONSHIP
The EFL can confirm that 2855 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with one individual testing positive from one club.

LEAGUE ONE
The EFL can confirm that 286 players and Club staff were tested from five League One Clubs over the course of the past week with one individual testing positive from one club.

TESTING ANNOUNCEMENTS
The EFL will continue to make a central announcement of COVID-19 test results every Wednesday at midday to continue to support competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Get active with FIT FANS campaign!

10 June 2020

Rovers fans can get active in the safety of their own homes by joining in with the new FIT FANS initiative - with the next online session available at 5pm today.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers record negative results

24 May 2020

Blackburn Rovers is pleased to report a clean bill of health following Friday’s first phase of the COVID-19 testing programme.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

24 May 2020

The EFL can confirm that 1,014 players and staff from all 24 Championship clubs have been tested for COVID-19 over the course of the last 72 hours, with two individuals testing positive from one...

Read full article

Club News

Testing ahead of proposed training return

22 May 2020

Rovers players and coaching staff will today undergo tests for COVID-19, ahead of a proposed return to the training ground early next week.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Kids get kitted from just £15!

Just now

Following on from huge discounts on adult home and away shirts, and training wear, kids can also get kitted out from as little as £15.

Read full article

Club News

We lacked the quality to find a way through

1 Hour ago

Elliott Bennett couldn't hide his disappointment after Rovers' play-off hopes came to an end following the defeat at Millwall on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

We didn't have enough guile and craft

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Millwall v Rovers

4 Hours ago

Read full article

View more