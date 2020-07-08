EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The EFL have today released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

CHAMPIONSHIP

The EFL can confirm that 3004 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.



LEAGUE ONE

The EFL can confirm that 495 players and Club staff were tested from four League One Clubs over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.



LEAGUE TWO

As League Two fixtures for Season 2019/20 have now concluded there are currently no further tests taking place at League Two Clubs.



TESTING ANNOUNCEMENTS

The EFL will continue to make a central announcement of COVID-19 test results every Wednesday at midday to continue to support competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League.