Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The latest round of results have revealed no positive tests from any of the EFL leagues

11 Hours ago

The EFL have today released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

CHAMPIONSHIP
The EFL can confirm that 3004 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.

LEAGUE ONE
The EFL can confirm that 495 players and Club staff were tested from four League One Clubs over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.

LEAGUE TWO
As League Two fixtures for Season 2019/20 have now concluded there are currently no further tests taking place at League Two Clubs.

TESTING ANNOUNCEMENTS
The EFL will continue to make a central announcement of COVID-19 test results every Wednesday at midday to continue to support competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Rovers to pay tribute to Covid victims

17 June 2020

Rovers will pay tribute to supporters who have sadly lost their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic ahead of the restart of the 2019-20 season this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: CORONVIRUS UPDATE (SKY BET CHAMPIONSHIP)

31 May 2020

Following Saturday’s announcement by the Government to allow elite sporting events to return behind closed doors, the EFL has this weekend agreed to a provisional restart date of the weekend of June...

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

30 May 2020

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

Read full article

Club News

Elliott Bennett tests positive for COVID-19

28 May 2020

Rovers can confirm that captain Elliott Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19 following the latest round of EFL tests.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Spectacular strike the perfect reward for our display

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Vote for your Goal of the Season now!

6 Hours ago

We just couldn’t leave it out, could we!

Read full article

Club News

Arma: It was a beautiful moment

8 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong admits that his 45-yard wonder goal against Cardiff City is a contender for the best goal of his career.

Read full article

Club News

"He's probably got his own Goal of the Season competition!"

9 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has paid tribute to Adam Armstrong after the diminutive frontman added another wonder goal to his portfolio against Cardiff City.

Read full article

View more