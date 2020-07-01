EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The EFL have today released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

CHAMPIONSHIP



The EFL can confirm that 2798 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.



LEAGUE ONE



The EFL can confirm that 311 players and Club staff were tested from four League One Clubs over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.



LEAGUE TWO



The EFL can confirm that 154 players and Club staff were tested from four League Two Clubs over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.



TESTING ANNOUNCEMENTS

As the fixture programme resumes, the EFL will make a central announcement of COVID-19 test results every Wednesday at midday to continue to support competition integrity and transparency.