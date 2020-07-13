EFL AND MIND REVEAL NEW NAMES AND NUMBERS DESIGN

The EFL and mental health charity, Mind have today revealed new-style names and numbers for the 2020-21 campaign and are asking fans to share their stories.

Mind were chosen to become the EFL’s Official Charity Partner ahead of the 2018/19 season and aims to raise awareness about mental health with fans, Clubs and staff, raise funds to deliver life-changing support and improve the approach to mental health in football and wider society.

For the past two seasons, Mind’s logo and ‘squiggle’ has appeared on the back of every EFL shirt across all Clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One and League Two, in a first for English football.

The new designs, created by Elms partnership, will continue to feature Mind’s logo with the number and the ‘squiggle’ will remain joined into the first letter of the player name – with the player’s name replacing the word Mind.

To celebrate the launch, the EFL and Mind are asking fans to share their stories of their chosen names and numbers they wear on a matchday via social media. It could be a family name, a year your Club won the League or a Trophy, or in relation to a mental health experience of your own or another’s.

Reading fan Jamie walked from Reading to Fulham overnight on New Years Eve, a total of 37.4 miles and was presented with his matchday shirt by midfielder John Swift for his efforts in raising awareness of mental health in football.

Plymouth Argyle’s Stadium Manager, Trevor, uses his shirt to remember Rhys – a friend who took his own life - and wore it as he completed Mind United: Trek the Peaks in 2019 and raised vital funds for Mind.

Southend United presented Robert with his shirt after he spoke out about his own mental health experience

Read more about their stories here - https://www.mind.org.uk/news-campaigns/campaigns/on-your-side/-names-and-numbers

Share your stories using #haveyourmatesback across social media to be involved.

If you need support from Mind visit Mind.org.uk for information and advice.

You can also talk to Mind via the confidential Infoline on 0300 123 3393 or text 86463.