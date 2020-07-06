Duo could be back for Cardiff clash

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is optimistic that he may have two more bodies available to pick from when his side take on Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Elliott Bennett limped off in the weekend defeat at home to Leeds United, whilst Joe Rankin-Costello has missed the last three outings with a slight hamstring strain.

However, depending on how they react to today's training session, Mowbray's hopeful that both players will be available for selection down in south Wales.

“We’ll see how we’re looking after today’s training session," the boss said when asked on a team news update by iFollow Rovers.

“I think Elliott Bennett will be coming out to train with us, so we’ll see whether he bounces through training or whether he pulls up. We’ll have to wait and see with him.

“We’ve got Joe Rankin-Costello who’s also going to come out and train, so let’s wait and see with him as well.

“We know the injuries are a little bit of an issue for us at the moment, but it’ll be what it’ll be.

“We’ll ensure we put a team out on Tuesday night that will be competitive and give Cardiff some problems."