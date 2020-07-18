Digital programme available to download

A digital version of today’s matchday programme for the final home fixture of the season against Reading is now available to view and download online.

With the 2019-20 season concluding behind closed doors, we wanted to ensure that supporters were still able to get their hands on the popular publication from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

To view the online version, which is FREE to download, please click here.

Inside, we have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews.

Cover star Danny Graham, who is on the verge of 600 club career appearances, is the subject of our Big Interview, whilst we provide supporters with a first glimpse at the new 2020-21 training kit range.

We turn the clocks back 25 years to the closing stages of our memorable 1994-95 campaign, as we turn our attentions to Rovers’ run-in, as well as an in-depth profile and fascinating interview with Sir Kenny Dalglish, who led Rovers to Premiership glory.

Bradley Dack is next up in our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst we speak to Billy Barr and Mike Sheron, who reflect on the 2019-20 season for Rovers Under-23s and Under-18s.

Darragh Lenihan talks us through what’s In The Kitbag, there’s the usual visitors’ content, with player pen pics, a classic clash and a club connections 5-a-side team, updates from the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and much, much more.

It might all be blue-and-white, but it just has to be read!

Supporters who wish to obtain a hard copy of today’s programme, for the usual price of just £3, can do so by clicking here.