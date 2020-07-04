Skip to site footer
Digital programme available to download

Rovers fans can now view an online version of today's matchday programme via the link below

4 Hours ago

A digital version of today’s matchday programme, for the visit of league leaders Leeds United, is now available to view and download online.

With the 2019-20 season concluding behind closed doors, we wanted to ensure that supporters were still able to get their hands on the popular publication from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

To view the online version, which is FREE to download, please click here.

Inside, we have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews.

There’s an exclusive interview with former Leeds United midfielder Bradley Johnson, who talks about his time at Elland Road, Rovers’ push for the play-offs, his first 12 months at Ewood Park and the sterling work he has done throughout the Coronavirus crisis for the NHS, who celebrate their 72nd birthday this weekend.

We have a round-up of our last three league games, since the season re-started, and get the thoughts of manager Tony Mowbray ahead of today’s big game.

We turn the clocks back 25 years to the closing stages of our memorable 1994-95 campaign, as we profile former Rovers and Leeds midfielder David Batty and catch up with Premiership title-winning captain Tim Sherwood.

Jacob Davenport is next up in our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst we have contract news from the Under-23s and Under-18s.

There’s the usual visitors’ content, with player pen pics, a classic clash and a club connections 5-a-side team, updates from the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and much, much more.

It might all be blue-and-white, but it just has to be read!

Supporters who wish to obtain a hard copy of this weekend’s programme, for the usual price of just £3, can do so by clicking here.


