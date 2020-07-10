Skip to site footer
Determined Baggies intent on winning promotion

"The plan is for everything to click for us on Saturday, because we know we can create the chances and cause them problems"

12 Hours ago

Remarkably, with four games left of the Championship season, nothing has been guaranteed regarding the automatic promotion places, who's getting into the play-offs and who will spend next season in League One.

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

9 July 2020

However, for West Bromwich Albion, who visit Ewood Park on Saturday, their fate is still firmly in their own hands as they look to return to English football's top flight after two seasons away.

There's plenty at stake for Rovers this weekend too. The play-off chase was steered back on course following the midweek win at Cardiff City, with Tony Mowbray's men now only five points off the top six.

But with 12 points available to win, the boss admits all the spotlight for his team should be on this weekend's game and not the matches afterwards.

“I don't want to focus on the bigger picture, otherwise your emotions will go high or low," Mowbray admitted to iFollow Rovers ahead of the encounter against one of his former clubs.

“The focus is firmly on West Bromwich Albion, which will be a tough game against a side who are intent on winning promotion, whether that's first or second.

“We know what's coming for us, it was Leeds last weekend and West Brom is this weekend.

“We had our chances against Leeds, and if we can create and score our chances this weekend then, as I've always said, we can beat anybody in this division.

“West Brom have individuals who can hurt any team. At the top end of the pitch they have some really clever and nice footballers who can hurt you on any given day and moment.

“Whether that be through runs in behind, their individual talent to pick a pass, their ability to sit the defender on his backside and score.

"They have some high quality players at the top end of the pitch," he admitted, pointing towards the likes of Charlie Austin, Matheus Pereira, Kamil Grosicki and Callum Robinson.

“They're solid, have experienced player in midfield in [Romaine] Sawyers and [Jake] Livermore, they have [Kyle] Bartley at the back. They're a team who know what they're all about and they have the class up top who can make the difference.

“To beat them you'll need to have a really good day, so the plan is for everything to work out for us and click for us on Saturday, because we know we can create the chances and cause them problems.”


