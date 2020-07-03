Let's turn frustration into elation

Football can change quickly, and Jacob Davenport hopes that will be the case come 5pm on Saturday afternoon.

It's been a disappointing week for Rovers, who have come away from trips to Wigan Athletic and Barnsley with nothing to show for their efforts.

In truth, had chances been taken in both games then Rovers could easily be going into this weekend's encounter with Leeds United with six points more than the 56 they currently have on the board.

The team is still only five points off the play-offs places with six games to go, but will need a big performance and result against the table-topping Whites this weekend.

“The word is frustration," the midfielder admitted to iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the last two outings.

“Everyone looks back on the last two games really frustrated, especially after getting a good result in the first game back against Bristol City.

“We were on a high after that, but we’ve not managed to get any points after that.

“It definitely feels like a couple of missed opportunities, but we have to bounce back and look to win the next game.

“The play-offs are still possible. We’ll go to the end and keep working to break into the top six. It’s going to be hard, but it’s something that I believe we can do," he added.

“The next three definitely look harder games on paper, but we beat Leeds at home last season so we’ll look to this weekend and hopefully do it again.

“I think we have the character in the squad to bounce back after the disappointment of the last two games."