We've still got a fighting chance

Darragh Lenihan believes Rovers are still firmly in the mix for a play-off place, but admits that it'll likely take maximum points from the final three games to achieve that top six goal.

A consistent performer throughout this season, the 26-year-old centre back still has plenty of belief that Rovers can break into the top six spots that have remained elusive throughout this campaign so far.

Rovers sit only four points off the play-offs going into tomorrow night's trip to Millwall, and Lenihan acknowledges that only wins will do for the team from now on in.

“Cardiff a week ago was must-win for us if we had any chance of getting into the play-offs," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“It was a big win for us that night. We knew it was a cup final for us.

“We were a little disappointed with the point against West Brom, we had chances, they had chances and a point was probably a fair result.

“As long as we’re in with a chance these next three games then we’ll have our fingers crossed, but we’re still in with a chance. Millwall is a massive game, an important game.

“We could potentially talking about a play-off semi-final in 10 days time, but I think we’ll need to win all our remaining games and depend on other results.

“We’ll focus on ourselves, take things game by game and see where we are after it all.”

It's been quite a few weeks for the Republic of Ireland international off the pitch too, with the powerful defender becoming a father for the first time.

And he confesses that he's still adjusting to a new way of life.

“It’s been a special couple of weeks," he added. "My wife and Beauden (son) are doing very well, and all I want is for them to be healthy and thankfully they are.

“Shauna’s been excellent with him. She’s taken over the night before games which has been really helpful.

“I’m sure when the season comes to an end it’ll be me taking up that role more often!

“I didn’t think I’d be as involved as much to be honest, but with it being your own child, you have to do what you have to do," he said with a smile.

“It’s been a special experience though and I can’t wait to see where it goes."