Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Danny in contention for Luton trip

But both Tosin Adarabioyo and Dominic Samuel are expected to sit out the final game of the season

8 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Danny Graham will travel to Luton Town on Wednesday night for Rovers' final game of the season.

Graham was a surprise omission from the squad that defeated Reading at the weekend, but will come back into the fold ahead of the trip south.

The experienced hitman will make his 600th professional career appearance should he play a part against the Hatters in the final outing of 2020-21.

And whilst the 34-year-old will link up with the team, Amari'i Bell won't be risked following his return to training, whilst Tosin Adarabioyo and Dominic Samuel will stay at home rather than board the bus south.

“Amari’i Bell is back on the grass for two days, so I don’t envisage him being out on the pitch, so I’d assume that it will be a similar sort of squad," the boss revealed ahead of the encounter.

“Danny Graham will be part of the travelling party, but Tosin Adarabioyo and Dominic Samuel probably won’t.

“Danny will travel with the group, but I’m not sure if Tosin wants to travel to Luton and not play.

“Tosin has a slight awareness of his hamstring, so it’s a bit of a balance. It’s not worth taking the risk with him, especially considering he’s not our player, so it’s another opportunity to play Carter.

“It’s an opportunity to try some new players, but I’ve really enjoyed watching Tosin play this season," he admitted.

“We’ll see what we take down to Luton.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss buoyed by new look Brereton

19 July 2020

Tony Mowbray says he remains confident that the goals will come on a regular basis for striking duo Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher.

Read full article

Club News

We signed off in style

19 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray impressed by his side's attacking display

18 July 2020

Tony Mowbray was left purring at his team's electrifying attacking play in the 4-3 victory over Reading, but admits there needs to be an improvement defensively.

Read full article

Club News

Boss aiming to end the season on a high note

17 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Hayden's debut delight!

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Last chance to purchase the matchday programme against Reading!

4 Hours ago

Supporters have until midnight tonight (Monday) to download and/or purchase the weekend matchday programme from our final home fixture of the season against Reading.

Read full article

Club News

“These moments are what you spend all the years working towards"

5 Hours ago

Hayden Carter's professional career got off to the perfect start with a first senior start arriving alongside victory over Reading at the weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Let's end on a high note, says Walton

6 Hours ago

After signing off the home campaign with three points, Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton wants the same outcome for the final away game of the season at Luton Town.

Read full article

View more