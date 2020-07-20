Danny in contention for Luton trip

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Danny Graham will travel to Luton Town on Wednesday night for Rovers' final game of the season.

Graham was a surprise omission from the squad that defeated Reading at the weekend, but will come back into the fold ahead of the trip south.

The experienced hitman will make his 600th professional career appearance should he play a part against the Hatters in the final outing of 2020-21.

And whilst the 34-year-old will link up with the team, Amari'i Bell won't be risked following his return to training, whilst Tosin Adarabioyo and Dominic Samuel will stay at home rather than board the bus south.

“Amari’i Bell is back on the grass for two days, so I don’t envisage him being out on the pitch, so I’d assume that it will be a similar sort of squad," the boss revealed ahead of the encounter.

“Danny Graham will be part of the travelling party, but Tosin Adarabioyo and Dominic Samuel probably won’t.

“Danny will travel with the group, but I’m not sure if Tosin wants to travel to Luton and not play.

“Tosin has a slight awareness of his hamstring, so it’s a bit of a balance. It’s not worth taking the risk with him, especially considering he’s not our player, so it’s another opportunity to play Carter.

“It’s an opportunity to try some new players, but I’ve really enjoyed watching Tosin play this season," he admitted.

“We’ll see what we take down to Luton.”