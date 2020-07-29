Community Trust update: Get Stuck In Programme

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust would like to communicate an update regarding the Get Stuck In programme due to start on Monday 3rd August.

Due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases within the borough of Blackburn with Darwen, the Trust have taken the decision to run the first two weeks of our Get Stuck In programme online.

The online activities, challenges and videos will be posted daily through the BRFCTrust Facebook & Twitter pages.

Children who are enrolled on to the programme and are entitled to free school dinners will have their meal delivered to their home each day by Community Trust staff.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust will assess the ongoing situation and are hopeful of delivering face to face activities across both Ewood Park & OLSJ sites during week three and week four.

You can still book your child's free place by accessing the link below. Keep your eyes across our social media pages and they look forward to delivering the programme from next Monday.