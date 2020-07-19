Carter display gives Mowbray food for thought

As far as debuts go, Hayden Carter's first professional outing looked as assured and as composed as an experienced centre back in the win over Reading.

Picked to start alongside fellow Academy graduate Darragh Lenihan, Carter was drafter in in place of Tosin Adarabioyo.

Adarabioyo's displays this term have oozed class at times, and although they were big boots to fill, fill them Carter did.

There was plenty to admire from the 20-year-old in the 4-3 victory, and Tony Mowbray was equally as impressed by the youngster's debut.

“I thought Hayden Carter was really steady and solid," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers when looking back at the defender's first game.

“He looks to me like a real centre half. He's a thick set boy but he can run with the ball at his feet, it was just a disappointment that his team lost three goals. But that won't reflect his career down the line.

“I think Hayden Carter has a bit about him, and by that I mean that it really hurts him when we concede a goal, so once he has the confidence from playing a few more games and starts to feel like he might be a leader on the pitch, his voice will really start to take control.

“Hayden's been around the squad for a good few weeks now. He's mobile with the ball, he's confident and he's 6'4' or whatever he is," he added.

“He's strong and can win headers, so fingers crossed that he'll keep getting better for us.

“He has every chance of starting for us on Wednesday down at Luton Town."