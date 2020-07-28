Brereton: We've made progress this season

Ben Brereton believes progress has been made this season and says Rovers need to be ready to hit the ground running with the 2020-21 campaign just around the corner.

In what was a difficult campaign for the forward, Brereton came back a man reborn post-lockdown, with his new look providing a first goal of the season against Reading at Ewood Park.

The 21-year-old appeared 17 times in 2019-20 in all competitions, with many seeing the best of Brereton following the season's restart in June.

The former Nottingham Forest attack openly admits to putting in the hours and the hard yards during the three-month lockdown period.

He's reaped the benefits from improving his physique and stature, and although he has disappointment that Rovers didn't reach the top six, believes that encounraging signs are there ahead of the new campaign starting in September.

“Even though we couldn’t get in the play-offs, next season we’ll be better after working on things that we need to improve on," he told iFollow Rovers when looking ahead to 2020-21.

“We’ll have a few weeks off, enjoy ourselves, do everything right, come back in and I’m sure we’ll return ready to push on next season.

"The season will start almost straight away, so we'll all have to make sure we come back in good shape and hit the ground running.

“Hopefully we can get in the play-offs or even get into those automatic places next season."