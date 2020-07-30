Skip to site footer
Brereton feeling the benefits

"Strikers go games without goals, but it’s important to keep your head up and get the basics right"

6 Hours ago

Ben Brereton says he will head into 2020-21 with a point to prove, but admits he's already feeling the benefits of the hard graft put in during lockdown.

The frontman openly admits that his first couple of seasons at Ewood Park have proved to be difficult, but a bulkier Brereton looked a different player after returning from lockdown for the final games of the 2019-20 campaign.

And speaking to iFollow Rovers, the attacker admits that he's already reaping the rewards from his work in the gym.

He scored his first goal of the campaign in the final home game of the season, a 4-3 victory over Reading, and his all round game looks to have greatly improved.

“All the boys worked hard in lockdown and I put in a lot of work as well," he revealed.

“I’ve been working on myself in lockdown to improve my physique. I’m enjoying football again and that’s the key for me.

“I came back and was in the team against Bristol City. I did well but then was sent off at Barnsley which was my mistake.

“I’ve learned from that, it was my first red card of my career and I was thankful to be back out there on the pitch and playing with a smile on my face again.

“I want to prove a point to people and I feel like I came back and did well. It was brilliant to get a goal against Reading and help the team get the three points.

“I love playing again and it feels brilliant. Strikers go games without goals, but it’s important to keep your head up and get the basics right.

“Every striker, midfielder, winger, they all want goals and assists. That’s what people pay money for.

“But it’s important to do the basics right first and then the rest will come."


