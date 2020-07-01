Brennan pens pro deal

Rovers are pleased to announce that Luke Brennan has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old, who has been with the club for over a decade, has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal through to June 2022.

Brennan has been in impressive form this season, providing countless assists from the left flank, as well as scoring against Newport County and Arsenal at Ewood Park, as the Under-18s booked their place in the last four of the FA Youth Cup.

The pacey winger has also made the successful step up to Rovers’ Under-23s, who progressed to the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup as well as the final of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup prior to the suspension of the 2019-20 season.

Brennan follows in the footsteps of Academy team-mates Isaac Whitehall, Jake Garrett, Jordan Eastham, Sam Burns, Dan Pike, Jalil Saadi and Sam Durrant, who have all penned pro deals with the club this year.

Meanwhile, Brad Lyons and Ben Paton have both now signed the new one-year contracts they agreed with the club last month, keeping the midfield duo at Ewood Park until June 2021.

Paton arrived at Rovers from Canada at the age of 15, whilst Lyons joined from Coleraine in Northern Ireland in August 2018, initially on loan, before the move was made permanent.