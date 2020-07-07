Boss thrilled with vital victory

Having asked his players to be braver following the defeat to Leeds United at the weekend, Tony Mowbray got that and much more in the outstanding win at Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Against one of the form teams in the division, Rovers came back twice to earn a huge three points to keep alive their play-off hopes.

Some would have been fearing the worst when Will Vaulks gave Cardiff an early lead, only for Danny Graham to bag his fourth goal of the season to equalise.

Robert Glatzel's flick put Rovers in front just before the break, and heads may have gone down at that point.

But Rovers showed so much character after the break, with Dominic Samuel equalising early into the second half before Adam Armstrong's sublime lob earned the points in a barnstorming game in south Wales.

“I think we deserved the result on the balance of play," Mowbray reflected after the enthralling encounter.

“We were struggling at half time because we were getting beaten again despite the performance levels warranting more, but I think the result was deserved on the balance of play.

“Tonight we took the chances, which didn't happen against Wigan, Barnsley or Leeds, but on the balance, the performance wasn't too dissimilar to what we've produce in those three games.

“The man in the middle had a difficult night," he added.

"We should have had a penalty, but 20 seconds later Dominic puts the ball in the net, so that was the end of my conversation with the fourth official.

“Whatever the result, I'd never ever question this team's character or spirit.

Whilst every Rover played their part in the victory, the boss did reserve special praise for Lewis Travis, who was back to his best in the middle of the part alongside Stewart Downing and the excellent Bradley Johnson.

“They are brilliant lads who will give you everything they've got and Lewis Travis epitomises that," he beamed.

"I love Lewis, and yet he has to be a better footballer, and I've told him that.

“Not many players though have that drive that Lewis has in the pit of his belly. He's someone who never wants to come second.

“He will be a leader for our team as we move forward.”