Boss hoping for an exciting finale

Tony Mowbray says it's all to play for in the chase for the top six, and admits that his team have an "outside chance" of reaching the play-offs by the end of the season.

Mowbray's men picked up what could turn out to be a precious point against high-flying West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon and could have ended the game with all three following a fine end to the encounter against the Baggies.

The stern tests continue to arrive at Rovers' door, with a trip to Gary Rowett's Millwall on the agenda tomorrow night down in the capital.

A win will really make things interesting going into the final couple of outings, but Mowbray knows just how important the first of those trio of matches will be for his side.

“It could be an important point for us, but ultimately we have to now take maximum points from the remaining three games, with a lot depending on results elsewhere," the boss told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the weekend win over WBA.

“Let’s move to Millwall, a different type of game and a different style of football, and look forward to the challenge of it.

“It feels like an outside chance for us, but on one matchday night you can jump up three or four places, so we’ll go there and be positive.

“Huge credit has to go to Millwall and Gary. They’ve had back-to-back wins, six points, and that’s been massive for them.

“The table’s so tight, so let’s see if we can get nine points from our next three games, that’s the message really.

There are plenty of sides in a similar situation to Rovers, with just four points separating sixth right down to 12th in the Championship table.

“The opportunities are there for us, so let’s go out there and see if we can make it exciting for us," Mowbray added.

“I’m sure Gary’s saying the same to his team, and that will probably also go for the Swansea manager, the Bristol City manager and whoever else is around us in the table.

“It’s exciting, it’s a great league to be a part of, and for us it’s great to be looking upwards rather than over our shoulders."