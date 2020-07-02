Skip to site footer
Boss hopeful of Travis return

John Buckley and Darragh Lenihan are back in contention for this weekend, whilst Lewis Travis could be ready just in time

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Lewis Travis can be considered for selection for this weekend's home clash against Leeds United

Club News

Face In The Crowd

4 Hours ago

The combative midfielder picked up an injury in the defeat at Wigan Athletic last weekend, which kept him out of the midweek trip to Barnsley.

However, the boss is hopeful that the 22-year-old midfield enforcer will be available to be picked for the visit of Marcelo Bielsa's Whites on Saturday.

That will provide a boost for Mowbray, whose squad has been injury-hit since the return to football last month.

And although Ben Brereton will sit out for the first of a three game ban, Rovers are set to welcome back John Buckley, who returns from suspension, and new father Darragh Lenihan.

“Lewis Travis has been pretty much an ever-present for us and has tweaked his medial knee ligament," Mowbray said to iFollow Rovers ahead of this weekend's game.

“Lewis is an old school footballer in my eyes, so if anyone’s going to get back on the grass, even with a strain, it’ll be Lewis Travis.

“Because of that, I won’t be ruling him out. If none of them make it then we’ll push on with what we have.

“John has been training and working really hard and he’ll be available for the squad.

“Nobody’s really training, it’s been about preparing the bodies, making sure they can jog, sprint, twist and turn.

“We’ve got seven starters unavailable to us at the moment. Corry Evans came back, scored a great goal against Bristol City and broke his toe in that game.

“So your midfield that dominated against Bristol City were both unavailable for us in midweek.

“Your top scorer in Bradley Dack has been unavailable for us for quite a while, whilst Darragh Lenihan had a family issue this week that saw him not play at Barnsley.

“Darragh’s never not been okay. He had a family issue he had to deal with so Darragh will be back," he added.

“Before you know it, some of your really important players are out of action, but we can’t be making excuses."


