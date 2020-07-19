Boss buoyed by new look Brereton

Tony Mowbray says he remains confident that the goals will come on a regular basis for striking duo Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher.

The pair were both on the scoresheet in the 4-3 victory over Reading on Saturday afternoon, with Gallagher's header late on proving to be the match-winning moment against the Royals.

It's been a tough campaign for both players in front of goal, but Mowbray remains optimistic that a strong end to the season from the pair will see them both hit the ground running for 2020-21.

Brereton in particular looks a new man since football's return, and Mowbray feels the 21-year-old's impoved physique will stand him in good stead for the future.

“I can't disguise the fact that we signed those lads for big money, but it hasn't really been smooth, they haven't hit the ground running," the boss admitted to iFollow Rovers when reflecting on his two attackers.

“Brereton's like a beast now, and he can score goals. I see it every day in training. He's a brilliant lad and all our lads absolutely love him.

“He's filled out now and he will work so hard for this team. He's very gifted and can score goals. I'm confident that Ben Brereton, given the game time, and remember he needs to get in front of the Armstrongs and the Dacks, can and will do it.

“I can see the physicality level of Brereton these days and he's really looking like a man now, and scored a great goal.

“He worked his socks off and the more he plays the more confident he'll become.

“Sometimes players do take some time to settle in, and I've said that before," Mowbray added.

"Knowing the surroundings, moving to a new area, getting to know the players, a whole host of things.

“I know Sam had been with us before, but there had been a real change to the squad with people leaving and other players coming in.

“Sam Gallagher was like a steam train arriving late and his header at the back stick was like a bullet. So let's keep rolling with them, keep going and see how we go.

“We've paid a few quid for Ben and for Sam, and ultimately they need to earn their corn by putting the ball in the net."