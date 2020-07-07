Bluebirds have an ability to mix things up

Tony Mowbray admits Cardiff City have a nice blend of physicality and craft, but says his side can cause problems for Neil Harris' charges.

Cardiff are unbeaten in their last six outings, with only Brentford and Derby County garnering more points from their last half-dozen games.

Elsewhere, Rovers have suffered three successive defeats, and know tonight's game is pretty much win at all costs to keep play-off hopes alive.

“It’s a game that I’m looking forward to, it’s another opportunity for us to go there and hopefully spoil the feeling that they have at the moment," the boss told iFollow Rovers ahead of the game.

“We’ve got some players that can hurt them, and hopefully that proves to be the case.

“We know going to Cardiff will be a tough game, but it’s a game we can win if we can create and score our chances.

“They’re a bit more than a physical outfit, they have some technicians as well, speed in the wide areas and full backs that push on.

“On the other side of the coin, they have a long throw, they have two giant centre backs going forward, a big striker.

“But if you don’t match the physical side of them then you’ll get beat.

“It’s been a tough week for us, and yet if we’d taken the chances against Wigan and Barnsley we’d have been sitting here on 62 points, right on the cusp of the play-offs," he reflected.

“We’d also be going into the Cardiff game really excited and knowing that a win would see us leapfrog them in the table. But that isn’t the case and we need to accept that.

“Should’ve, could’ve, would’ve, it hasn’t happened that way, so let’s just go and play the games, compete and try and win every game.

“All you can do is your job and sometimes the bigger picture distorts things. Let’s just win the next game and however many points you end up with either gets you in the play-offs or it doesn’t."