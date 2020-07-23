Armstrong keen to kick on and keep progressing

Adam Armstrong is pleased with the progress he has made this season, but he hopes that there’s still a lot more to come from him in Rovers colours.

The striker was crowned Rovers’ Player of the Year for 2019-20 after an impressive individual campaign that saw him score 17 goals and claim nine assists – his best return at Championship level.

Having netted nine times in all competitions last season, the 23-year-old is delighted that his hard work is paying off on the pitch, but he is determined to develop his game even further going forward.

“It’s been a really good season for me,” said Armstrong, who also bagged the club's Goal of the Season award for his spectacular strike against Cardiff City.

“I knew I needed to do that for myself and obviously for the team as well. I’ve been working hard this season, I worked hard in pre-season and got as fit as I could be, and I’ve done well, so long may it continue.

“After the season we had last year, I knew that I had to come into this season with a lot more goals and assists, and for the team to be higher up the league.

“I always feel confident around the box that I can score off both feet and I’m really happy to have scored the goals that I have this year and it’s helped the team get the three points in some games.

“That’s all I’m here to do, to score goals and create chances.

“I thought last season the chances were there, I just wasn’t taking them. This year, I just seem to be taking them a lot better and a lot more, and creating more chances.

“As I said, I’ve been working hard from last season to really push on this season. I’m at a good age now where I can really kick on and keep performing.

“I’m still only 23 and you’re not in your prime until your late 20s. I’m playing well, I’m enjoying my football and it’s paying off on the pitch.

“Hopefully it can only get better and I can keep the performances coming and hopefully there’s a lot more goals to come.”

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the play-off positions, Armstrong says Rovers’ 11th-place finish should be viewed as a positive season, which can hopefully act as a springboard for success next term.

“It’s been a long season, but I think we’ve done really well,” added the former Newcastle forward, who opened the scoring in the final day fixture against Luton Town.

“To miss out on the play-offs with a couple of games to go was tough to take, but it’s been a positive year, we’ve finished higher than last year and we can look forward to next season now.

“As footballers, we want to be pushing for the play-offs and promotion – that’s every footballer’s dream.

“We had a taste of that in League One and I was lucky enough to come here and do that.

“The feeling when you get promoted is amazing and I can’t imagine what it’s going to feel like when you get promoted to the Premier League.

“We were disappointed (to miss out on the play-offs), but we want to look back on this season as a positive one from the season before and that’s all you can do.

“You saw this season how close it’s been and anyone can get there. With the quality of the squad that we’ve got, it’s remarkably good, and hopefully next season will be the same.”