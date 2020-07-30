Skip to site footer
Arma up for monthly prize

Four goals in six outings sees the hitman in the running for the Player of the Month award for July

9 Hours ago

Four goals in six games has seen Adam Armstrong nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for July.

Finishing a prolific season strongly, the 23-year-old scored against Leeds United, Cardiff City, Reading and Luton Town to end the campaign with 17 goals in all competitions.

Whilst his pinpoint free kick against Leeds was stunning, his 45-yard lob against Cardiff was better, and earned him the Goal of the Season award.

He wasn't done there though, and added to his tally with two goals in Rovers' final two outings, at home against Reading and against Luton on the final day of the season.

Arma is up against Stoke City centre back Danny Baath, Brentford's star playmaker Said Benrahma and his old England Under-20 team-mate Kieran Dowell, who spent the second half of the season on loan with Wigan Athletic.

Baath's three goals in July from centre back helped Stoke survive for another season in the division, whilst Benrahma's dancing feet and six goals in six games helped cement Brentford's spot in the top six.

For Dowell, who signed for Norwich City earlier today, he hit a hat-trick and an assist in Wigan's emphatic 8-0 home win over Hull City, before adding another goal a few days later in the draw at Charlton Athletic.

The winner will be announced on Friday 31st July.

Good luck, Adam!


