Arma tops the charts for long-range strikes!

No player in the top four tiers of English football has scored more goals from outside the box than Adam Armstrong this season.

The Rovers striker netted his EIGHTH goal from outside the area in Saturday’s 4-3 victory over Reading at Ewood Park.

The goal, which saw Rovers race into an early 2-0 lead against the Royals, means that exactly half of Armstrong’s 16 goals this season have been scored from outside the 18-yard box.

Armstrong’s eight long-range efforts this season, which include the spectacular winner away to Cardiff City earlier this month, are as follows:

Reading 1-2 Rovers

Madejski Stadium

21.09.19

Madejski Stadium 21.09.19 Rovers 1-0 Derby County

Ewood Park

07.12.19





Ewood Park 07.12.19 Rovers 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Ewood Park

28.01.20





Ewood Park 28.01.20 Rovers 3-0 Hull City

Ewood Park

11.02.20





Ewood Park 11.02.20 Rovers 3-1 Bristol City

Ewood Park

20.06.20





Ewood Park 20.06.20 Rovers 1-3 Leeds United

Ewood Park

04.07.20





Ewood Park 04.07.20 Cardiff City 2-3 Rovers

Cardiff City Stadium

07.07.20





Cardiff City Stadium 07.07.20 Rovers 4-3 Reading

Ewood Park

18.07.20

The 23-year-old is now level with a former Rovers forward, Tom Lawrence, who has also netted eight league goals from outside the area for Derby County this season.

Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing has netted six times from outside the area, whilst another former Rover, Tom Cairney, has scored five long-range goals for Fulham.

A host of players from the top four tiers, including Manchester City duo Kevin De Bryune and Riyad Mahrez, and Brentford trio Bryan Mbeumo, Josh Dasilva and Tariqe Fosu-Henry, have all netted four goals from outside the box.

Armstrong will look to net his ninth long-range effort of the campaign when Rovers travel to Luton Town for the final day fixture this coming Wednesday.