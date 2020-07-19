Skip to site footer
Arma tops the charts for long-range strikes!

Adam Armstrong has scored the joint-most goals from outside the box in the top four divisions

No player in the top four tiers of English football has scored more goals from outside the box than Adam Armstrong this season.

The Rovers striker netted his EIGHTH goal from outside the area in Saturday’s 4-3 victory over Reading at Ewood Park.

The goal, which saw Rovers race into an early 2-0 lead against the Royals, means that exactly half of Armstrong’s 16 goals this season have been scored from outside the 18-yard box.

Armstrong’s eight long-range efforts this season, which include the spectacular winner away to Cardiff City earlier this month, are as follows:

  • Reading 1-2 Rovers
    Madejski Stadium
    21.09.19
  • Rovers 1-0 Derby County
    Ewood Park
    07.12.19

  • Rovers 2-1 Queens Park Rangers
    Ewood Park
    28.01.20

  • Rovers 3-0 Hull City
    Ewood Park
    11.02.20

  • Rovers 3-1 Bristol City
    Ewood Park
    20.06.20

  • Rovers 1-3 Leeds United
    Ewood Park
    04.07.20

  • Cardiff City 2-3 Rovers
    Cardiff City Stadium
    07.07.20

  • Rovers 4-3 Reading
    Ewood Park
    18.07.20

The 23-year-old is now level with a former Rovers forward, Tom Lawrence, who has also netted eight league goals from outside the area for Derby County this season.

Middlesbrough’s Lewis Wing has netted six times from outside the area, whilst another former Rover, Tom Cairney, has scored five long-range goals for Fulham.

A host of players from the top four tiers, including Manchester City duo Kevin De Bryune and Riyad Mahrez, and Brentford trio Bryan Mbeumo, Josh Dasilva and Tariqe Fosu-Henry, have all netted four goals from outside the box.

Armstrong will look to net his ninth long-range effort of the campaign when Rovers travel to Luton Town for the final day fixture this coming Wednesday.


