Arma: It was a beautiful moment

Adam Armstrong admits that his 45-yard wonder goal against Cardiff City is a contender for the best goal of his career.

The 23-year-old's audacious lob gave Alex Smithies no chance in the Cardiff goal, and whilst denting City's play-off bid, it ensured Rovers' own top six hopes remained alive.

In an entertaining encounter, Tony Mowbray's side showed their character to come from behind twice before Armstrong's scorcher with 20 minutes remaining.

Goals from Danny Graham and Dominic Samuel levelled things up after Will Vaulks and Robert Glatzel had given Cardiff the slender advantage going into half time.

Armstrong's goal was worthy of winning any game, and the diminutive frontman admitted that his 15th of the season was a strike to savour.

“I actually saw the goalkeeper of his line straight away," he revealed after the game to iFollow Rovers.

“When the ball got whizzed across I just thought ‘why not?’

“I’ve hit them in the past and they’ve not come off, but it was nice that it came off tonight. I hit it clean, I hit it nice, it was just about how quickly the ‘keeper would get back.

“Thankfully for me he didn’t get back quick enough and it was nice to see it hit the back of the net.

“The goal has to be up there. I’m not sure how far away it was, but it felt far out to me. To hit the back of the net was a beautiful moment.

“To put us 3-2 up, I thought we thoroughly deserved to win. The lads put a great shift in and we got the three points, which was the main thing."

The three points were essential for Rovers, with the victory now moving Mowbray's men to within five points of the top six, with Cardiff currently occupying the final spot.

And Armstrong knows that the right result was much needed after three successive defeats.

“After a bad week, we’re not stupid, we knew we had to bounce back, show the togetherness in the squad and show what we’re capable of," he added.

“Anyone could have scored the third goal for all I cared. We knew we had to win the game and we got the result we wanted as well as putting in a great performance.