A game of mixed emotions for Rothwell

Despite his delight after scoring his first goal of the season, Joe Rothwell admitted after the draw with West Bromwich Albion that there was some disappointment that Rovers didn't earn all three points against the Baggies.

The playmaker struck just after the hour against Slaven Bilic's side, showing composure to slot beyond Sam Johnstone after Sam Gallagher's cut back.

The goal breathed life into Rovers after what was a difficult first hour against the promotion-hunting Baggies.

And despite earning the point, Rothwell was a little frustrated that Rovers didn't take maximum points after opportunities came and went for the likes of Jacob Davenport and then Lewis Holtby.

“I think we’ve got to be pretty pleased with the point against a good side," the 25-year-old reflected to iFollow Rovers after the entertaining 1-1 draw

“However, we can also be a little bit disappointed that we didn’t nick all three.

“We’ve had a lot of chances in recent games but haven’t quite taken them and have been punished for that.

“I thought we stuck at it, kept creating chances and could have nicked it in the end, but I’m sure West Brom could say the same thing.

“When you get your chances you have to take them, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is.

“We had chances to win - I think we should have had a penalty for a foul on Sam, Jacob’s had a one-on-one and [Lewis] Holtby’s had one cleared off the line as well.

“The way we dig in and fight in games, that sums our group up. The spirit in the team is second to none and I’m sure that will take us a long way."

Off the mark for the season, Rothwell's hoping there will be more goal involvements to come, and he added that he expects better from himself in the final third.

“It’s been a very disappointing season for myself in terms of goals and assists," he said.

“I just have to keep getting in the right areas and hopefully a few more balls might drop to me when I gamble getting into the positions.”