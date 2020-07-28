Jack's high hopes

After having a taste of first team football, Jack Vale says he can't wait for 2020-21 to arrive as he goes in hunt of a regular place in the first team.

The talented Welshman, who has represented his country at Under-21s level, was in and around Tony Mowbray's first team at the back end of the 2019-20 campaign.

After a spot on the bench at Barnsley, Vale made his debut as a substitute in the entertaining home victory over Reading and was unlucky not to score when his effort crashed against the crossbar before bouncing away.

It was a strange twist of fate for the teenage star, who had just signed on loan for then National League side Barrow before lockdown struck in March.

But the end of the non-league campaign turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the 19-year-old, who certainly took his chance against Reading.

“The goal for me was always to make my debut for this club, a club I've been at for a long time now," he reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“This was the goal, but now I've got it I want more opportunities to come my way. It's given me a real confidence boost.

“I'm ready to go again for next season. It's not that long until the next campaign now, so I'll be aiming to be in and around the squad going into next season.

“It's a big year ahead for me. I want to push on and get that shirt to start every game. All I can do is continue working hard every day and hopefully the first team football will come my way," he added.

“I feel ready for it. Hopefully I can get the opportunities here and be the next Academy player to break into the first team on a regular basis.

“It gives me great confidence that the manager here will give me that chance. It was great to see so many of the lads who have come through our ranks get on and finish on the pitch against Reading."