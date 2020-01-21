Youth Cup clash confirmed

A date has been confirmed for Rovers' fifth round FA Youth Cup tie with Preston North End.

The two teams will meet at Ewood Park on Tuesday February 18th, kick-off 7pm. Admission is priced at £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.

The tie must be decided on the night, so should the scores be level after 90 minutes then extra-time and penalties will take place.

Rovers earned a narrow victory in the last round of the FA Youth Cup, beating Charlton Athletic 1-0 at Ewood Park on Monday night.

Sam Burns scored against the Addicks, which followed on from a goal in round three as Rovers defeated Newport County 3-1.

Preston overcame Oxford United on Monday night, with Ethan Walker hitting a brace to send North End through to this stage of the competition.

The Lilywhites had previously beaten Bristol City 2-0 in round three.

Please note that Season Tickets are not valid for this match. Preston supporters will be housed in part of the lower tier of the Jack Walker Stand, with access gained from Turnstile L on the evening of the game.