Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Whitehall commits long-term

The youngster has put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal that keeps him at Rovers until the summer of 2022

Just now

Rovers are delighted to announce that Isaac Whitehall has signed a first professional contract with the club.

The talented teenager, who arrived at Rovers as a 12-year-old, will remain at Ewood Park until at least the summer of 2022 after putting pen-to-paper on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Capable of playing in numerous positions, the 17-year-old has progressed through Rovers' youth ranks and skippered the Under-18s in their FA Youth Cup triumph over Newport County last month.

Part of the Under-23s side that lifted the Lancashire FA Senior Cup last season, Whitehall has featured regularly for Billy Barr's team this term and has impressed in both central midfield or at the heart of defence.

A pro deal marks a memorable rise for the youngster, who signed for Rovers after impressing against the Academy team during a spell with Barrow's Under-13s.

And Whitehall was beaming after committing his long-term future to the club.

“It feels brilliant because I’ve been waiting for a moment like this ever since I joined the football club," he told iFollow Rovers.

"It’s something that I’ve been looking forward to. You put the hours in each day and it makes it all worthwhile by signing this professional contract.

“This is a massive football club with a great history and a great fanbase.

“I remember that I was playing a game for Barrow against Rovers and I think we won 5-4. I scored three of the goals and I was brought in here for a six-week trial.

“Three weeks into it I was offered a contract. I was relieved to finally be at a club where you can express yourself and it’s been brilliant ever since.

“Being here, you do grow up being in an environment like this. You learn things off each and every person you meet here.

“The last 12 months have been the best of my footballing career. To be getting opportunities with the Under-23s to training with the first team, I couldn’t have asked for much more."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

Isaac's up for the Cup!

17 December 2019

Read full article

Academy

Rovers u18s 0 Derby County u18s 0

26 September 2017

Rovers and Derby County's Under-18s played out a goalless draw at Brockhall on Saturday.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

White extends loan at Barrow

3 Hours ago

Rovers midfielder Tom White has extended his stay at National League high-flyers Barrow until the end of the season.

Read full article

Development Squad

U23s: Wolves venue change

8 January 2020

Rovers supporters should note that there has been a change of venue for this Friday’s Premier League 2 fixture against Wolves Under-23s.

Read full article

Development Squad

Done by a smash and grab

7 January 2020

Billy Barr believes Rovers deserved at least a draw out of the disappointing defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday night.

Read full article

Development Squad

Striking delight for White

6 January 2020

Rovers midfielder Tom White scored his first ever goal for Barrow as the National League high-flyers smashed Ebbsfleet United at Holker Street at the weekend.

Read full article

View more