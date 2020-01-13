Whitehall commits long-term

Rovers are delighted to announce that Isaac Whitehall has signed a first professional contract with the club.

The talented teenager, who arrived at Rovers as a 12-year-old, will remain at Ewood Park until at least the summer of 2022 after putting pen-to-paper on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Capable of playing in numerous positions, the 17-year-old has progressed through Rovers' youth ranks and skippered the Under-18s in their FA Youth Cup triumph over Newport County last month.

Part of the Under-23s side that lifted the Lancashire FA Senior Cup last season, Whitehall has featured regularly for Billy Barr's team this term and has impressed in both central midfield or at the heart of defence.

A pro deal marks a memorable rise for the youngster, who signed for Rovers after impressing against the Academy team during a spell with Barrow's Under-13s.

And Whitehall was beaming after committing his long-term future to the club.

“It feels brilliant because I’ve been waiting for a moment like this ever since I joined the football club," he told iFollow Rovers.

"It’s something that I’ve been looking forward to. You put the hours in each day and it makes it all worthwhile by signing this professional contract.

“This is a massive football club with a great history and a great fanbase.

“I remember that I was playing a game for Barrow against Rovers and I think we won 5-4. I scored three of the goals and I was brought in here for a six-week trial.

“Three weeks into it I was offered a contract. I was relieved to finally be at a club where you can express yourself and it’s been brilliant ever since.

“Being here, you do grow up being in an environment like this. You learn things off each and every person you meet here.

“The last 12 months have been the best of my footballing career. To be getting opportunities with the Under-23s to training with the first team, I couldn’t have asked for much more."