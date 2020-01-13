Skip to site footer
White extends loan at Barrow

The midfielder will remain at Holker Street for the remainder of this season

3 Hours ago

Rovers midfielder Tom White has extended his stay at National League high-flyers Barrow until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has yet to be on the losing side when he's played for the Bluebirds in the league and has scored once in his nine domestic outings so far this season.

The former Gateshead man, who signed for Rovers in the summer, will hope to play his part as Ian Evatt's table-toppers look for a return to the EFL for the first time in over 40 years.

The Cumbrians sit three points clear of Yeovil Town at the National League summit with two games in hand.

White will continue playing with another loan Rover in Matty Platt, who joined Barrow on a season-long loan deal in the summer.


