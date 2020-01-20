We showed our character

Lauren Thomas was pleased to kick-start the new year with a positive result, after Rovers' 2-1 win at Charlton Athletic on Sunday.

The Blues did it the hard way, coming from a goal down at the break to snatch all three points late on and move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Gemma Donnelly’s side were off the pace in the first 45 minutes and required a different approach to get the job done against bottom of the table Charlton.

“We went back in the changing room at half-time and the girls all spoke from the heart,” the 20-year-old admitted speaking after the game.

“We knew what we needed to do in the second half to get a result. There were a few harsh words, but we can all take it on board.

“It showed second-half. We all stuck to our game-plan and tried to do as much as we could going forward.

“We were clinical and it was two cracking goals from Tash (Flint). We can always rely on her to finish from those areas.”

Thomas, who played 90 minutes against the Addicks, believes the late turnaround shows what fight and determination there is within the squad.

“We stayed together as a team. We worked hard, we won balls in the second half that we didn’t in the first. That changed the game massively.

“It helps us move up the table and we’ve got to keep pushing on now.

“We’ve got games in hand, this was our first game of the year, so it’s a chance to get some good results and push up the table.”

