We all need to step up

Stewart Downing says the goals need to be shared around in the absence of talisman Bradley Dack

2 Hours ago

Stewart Downing says the Rovers squad need to step up to fill the void left by Bradley Dack and is backing the team to share the goals around in the playmaker's absence.

Dack will miss the remainder of this campaign with a knee injury picked up in the home draw with Wigan Athletic just a couple of days before Christmas.

Rovers have suffered since his setback and have been defeated in their last two outings at Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest.

But ahead of a trip to Birmingham City, and an opportunity to take an eye off the league schedule for a weekend, Downing admits it's important for others to fill the void and get in amongst the goals.

“We all have to step up," he told iFollow Rovers ahead of the Emirates FA Cup third round tie.

“Breo [Ben Brereton] came in at Forest, Danny [Graham] will get you goal, Arma [Adam Armstrong], Gally [Sam Gallagher], Rothers [Joe Rothwell], if we can all chip in with seven or eight goals then our position will be healthy.

“It’s not fair to be relying on Danny and Brad to get you 20 goals every season.

“We need to have ambitions to be higher and when you look at the top of the leagues then you’ll see that their goals come from all over the pitch.

“We want to win the game. We don’t want to lose it, we want to win the game and put the tie to bed," he added.

“We have to take the opportunity because places are up for grabs.

“Like I say, we all need to step up and give the manager problems when it comes to picking a team.”


