Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

We all need to start performing

Tosin Adarabioyo has been looking ahead to this weekend's away game against Sheffield Wednesday

3 Hours ago

Rovers defender Tosin Adarabioyo has challenged every member of the team to step up and earn a return to winning ways.

Adarabioyo, who is on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, scored a first ever goal against the Owls when the Yorkshire side visited Ewood Park earlier in the season.

He's hoping lightning will strike twice when the two teams meet again this weekend, with the dramatic victory over Garry Monk's side back in November kickstarting an excellent run of results that saw Rovers pick up five wins in the seven outings that followed.

And whilst Rovers have stuttered in recent games, the 22-year-old is certain that Rovers can get back to picking up three points on a regular basis.

“Things haven’t gone our way of late and we’ve conceded some rubbish goals," he admitted honestly ahead of the trip to Hillsborough.

"Hopefully we can get back to where we were before Christmas.

“Bradley Dack’s a big miss because he is one of the star players at this club, but we know we have the quality to replace that. People need to start performing and we need to get results as a team.

“We felt we did enough to get all three points last week, but it wasn’t to be. The league can flip at any moment. It’s about us going on a run of wins and get ourselves up towards the top of the table.

“I got a grasp of the league with West Bromwich Albion last season, playing at right back. I’m playing in my favoured position here and I feel I know all about the league," he added when comparing this term to last.

“I still think I can work on the defensive side of the game, conceding less goals, keeping clean sheets and cutting out the mistakes.

“They are a tough team to play against. They’re good on the counter attack and have players that can run at us and hurt us.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Let's continue to climb

22 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

'A big point in the season for us'

21 December 2019

There's not too many defenders in the Championship that are in finer form than Tosin Adarabioyo.

Read full article

Club News

Tosin: It's a positive camp

19 December 2019

Tosin Adarabioyo admits spirits in the Rovers squad are sky high following a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

Read full article

Club News

Boss: Top class Tosin has to stay grounded

5 December 2019

Despite impressive showings in the heart of the back line since arriving from Manchester City on loan, it's important for Tosin Adarabioyo to keep his feet firmly on the ground according to Tony...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Boss explains Mulgrew's Rovers return

Just now

After Charlie Mulgrew's loan stint with Wigan Athletic was ended early, Tony Mowbray has explained the decision that has seen the Scot return to Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Doubts over duo ahead of Hillsborough visit

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray admits midfield pair Bradley Johnson and Stewart Downing are touch-and-go to feature in this weekend's away game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Corry Evans

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Corry Evans will be out long-term after picking up a horrific facial injury against Preston North End last weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Mulgrew returns to Rovers

15 January 2020

Charlie Mulgrew has today returned to Rovers from a loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

Read full article

View more