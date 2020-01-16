We all need to start performing

Rovers defender Tosin Adarabioyo has challenged every member of the team to step up and earn a return to winning ways.

Adarabioyo, who is on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, scored a first ever goal against the Owls when the Yorkshire side visited Ewood Park earlier in the season.

He's hoping lightning will strike twice when the two teams meet again this weekend, with the dramatic victory over Garry Monk's side back in November kickstarting an excellent run of results that saw Rovers pick up five wins in the seven outings that followed.

And whilst Rovers have stuttered in recent games, the 22-year-old is certain that Rovers can get back to picking up three points on a regular basis.

“Things haven’t gone our way of late and we’ve conceded some rubbish goals," he admitted honestly ahead of the trip to Hillsborough.

"Hopefully we can get back to where we were before Christmas.

“Bradley Dack’s a big miss because he is one of the star players at this club, but we know we have the quality to replace that. People need to start performing and we need to get results as a team.

“We felt we did enough to get all three points last week, but it wasn’t to be. The league can flip at any moment. It’s about us going on a run of wins and get ourselves up towards the top of the table.

“I got a grasp of the league with West Bromwich Albion last season, playing at right back. I’m playing in my favoured position here and I feel I know all about the league," he added when comparing this term to last.

“I still think I can work on the defensive side of the game, conceding less goals, keeping clean sheets and cutting out the mistakes.

“They are a tough team to play against. They’re good on the counter attack and have players that can run at us and hurt us.”