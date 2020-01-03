Up for the Cup!

Rovers will learn their Women's FA Cup fate when the Fourth Round draw of the competition takes place on Monday evening.

Gemma Donnelly's side are ball number four in the draw, which will be broadcast live on TalkSPORT 2, starting from 5pm.

All 21 Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship clubs enter at the Fourth Round.

Ties are scheduled to take place on Sunday 26 January.

Rovers travelled to face West Ham United Women at this stage of the competition last season, with Natasha Flint giving the Blues an early lead before the Hammers eventually triumphed 3-1 to progress into Round Five.

Third Round ties are scheduled to be played this weekend, with National League sides included in the draw from this stage onward.

All the Fourth Round ball numbers can be seen below:

32 CLUBS – 16 TIES

1 ARSENAL

2 ASTON VILLA

3 BIRMINGHAM CITY

4 BLACKBURN ROVERS

5 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

6 BRISTOL CITY

7 CHARLTON ATHLETIC

8 CHELSEA

9 COVENTRY UNITED

10 CRYSTAL PALACE

11 DURHAM

12 EVERTON

13 LEICESTER CITY

14 LEWES

15 LIVERPOOL

16 LONDON BEES

17 LONDON CITY LIONESSES

18 MANCHESTER CITY

19 MANCHESTER UNITED

20 READING

21 SHEFFIELD UNITED

22 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

23 WEST HAM UNITED

24 FYLDE OR SUNDERLAND

25 BURNLEY OR NOTTINGHAM FOREST

26 LOUGHBOROUGH FOXES OR HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

27 BRIGHOUSE TOWN OR BARNSLEY

28 IPSWICH TOWN OR PORTSMOUTH

29 WATFORD OR PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

30 CARDIFF CITY OR SOUTHAMPTON FC WOMEN

31 SOUTHAMPTON WOMEN’S FC OR WEST BROMWICH ALBION

32 BILLERICAY TOWN OR ACTONIANS