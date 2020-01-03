Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Up for the Cup!

Rovers will be ball number four in Monday night's Women's FA Cup fourth round draw

3 Hours ago

Rovers will learn their Women's FA Cup fate when the Fourth Round draw of the competition takes place on Monday evening.

Gemma Donnelly's side are ball number four in the draw, which will be broadcast live on TalkSPORT 2, starting from 5pm.

All 21 Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship clubs enter at the Fourth Round.
 
Ties are scheduled to take place on Sunday 26 January.
 

Rovers travelled to face West Ham United Women at this stage of the competition last season, with Natasha Flint giving the Blues an early lead before the Hammers eventually triumphed 3-1 to progress into Round Five. 

Third Round ties are scheduled to be played this weekend, with National League sides included in the draw from this stage onward.

All the Fourth Round ball numbers can be seen below:

32 CLUBS – 16 TIES
1 ARSENAL
2 ASTON VILLA
3 BIRMINGHAM CITY
4 BLACKBURN ROVERS
5 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
6 BRISTOL CITY
7 CHARLTON ATHLETIC
8 CHELSEA
9 COVENTRY UNITED
10 CRYSTAL PALACE
11 DURHAM
12 EVERTON
13 LEICESTER CITY
14 LEWES
15 LIVERPOOL
16 LONDON BEES
17 LONDON CITY LIONESSES
18 MANCHESTER CITY
19 MANCHESTER UNITED
20 READING
21 SHEFFIELD UNITED
22 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
23 WEST HAM UNITED
24 FYLDE OR SUNDERLAND
25 BURNLEY OR NOTTINGHAM FOREST
26 LOUGHBOROUGH FOXES OR HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
27 BRIGHOUSE TOWN OR BARNSLEY
28 IPSWICH TOWN OR PORTSMOUTH
29 WATFORD OR PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
30 CARDIFF CITY OR SOUTHAMPTON FC WOMEN
31 SOUTHAMPTON WOMEN’S FC OR WEST BROMWICH ALBION
32 BILLERICAY TOWN OR ACTONIANS

Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Video: An unforgettable year

20 December 2019

Read full article

Ladies

Gemma Donnelly’s 2019 Review

19 December 2019

Ladies boss Gemma Donnelly has been taking a look back at Rovers’ 2019…

Read full article

Ladies

Ticket News: Lewes Women (H)

16 December 2019

Tickets for Rovers Ladies’ FA Women’s Championship fixture at home to Lewes Women are now on sale from the ticket office.

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: London Bees v Rovers Ladies

13 December 2019

Rovers Ladies face London Bees in a crucial Championship clash on Sunday.

Read full article

View more