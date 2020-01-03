Up for the Cup!

Rovers will learn their Women's FA Cup fate when the Fourth Round draw of the competition takes place on Monday evening.
Gemma Donnelly's side are ball number four in the draw, which will be broadcast live on TalkSPORT 2, starting from 5pm.
All 21 Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship clubs enter at the Fourth Round.
Ties are scheduled to take place on Sunday 26 January.
Rovers travelled to face West Ham United Women at this stage of the competition last season, with Natasha Flint giving the Blues an early lead before the Hammers eventually triumphed 3-1 to progress into Round Five.
Third Round ties are scheduled to be played this weekend, with National League sides included in the draw from this stage onward.
All the Fourth Round ball numbers can be seen below:
32 CLUBS – 16 TIES
1 ARSENAL
2 ASTON VILLA
3 BIRMINGHAM CITY
4 BLACKBURN ROVERS
5 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
6 BRISTOL CITY
7 CHARLTON ATHLETIC
8 CHELSEA
9 COVENTRY UNITED
10 CRYSTAL PALACE
11 DURHAM
12 EVERTON
13 LEICESTER CITY
14 LEWES
15 LIVERPOOL
16 LONDON BEES
17 LONDON CITY LIONESSES
18 MANCHESTER CITY
19 MANCHESTER UNITED
20 READING
21 SHEFFIELD UNITED
22 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
23 WEST HAM UNITED
24 FYLDE OR SUNDERLAND
25 BURNLEY OR NOTTINGHAM FOREST
26 LOUGHBOROUGH FOXES OR HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
27 BRIGHOUSE TOWN OR BARNSLEY
28 IPSWICH TOWN OR PORTSMOUTH
29 WATFORD OR PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
30 CARDIFF CITY OR SOUTHAMPTON FC WOMEN
31 SOUTHAMPTON WOMEN’S FC OR WEST BROMWICH ALBION
32 BILLERICAY TOWN OR ACTONIANS