Cup clash evokes magic memories for Brereton

Ben Brereton has great memories of the FA Cup and wants more to come this weekend

1 Hour ago

Ben Brereton says Rovers head to Birmingham City with the aim of ensuring they're in the hat for round four of the Emirates FA Cup.

Brereton was back in the starting lineup against old club Nottingham Forest last time out and will be pushing for another spot in the XI on Saturday afternoon at Birmingham.

It's been a solid start to the season for Tony Mowbray's men, who sit just five points off the play-off places in the Championship.

This weekend allows the team to take their eye off the league schedule with a cup clash against the Blues arriving just over a week since the last meeting between the two teams at Ewood Park.

“All the lads are pleased with the start of the season we’ve had so we need to kick on now we’re in touching distance of the play-off places," Brereton told iFollow Rovers ahead of the trip to the second city.

“We’ve won lots of games this season, but have drawn and then lost the last couple, but that happens in football.

“All the lads are brilliant, we stick with one another, we’re all mates and we all buy into the way the gaffer wants us to play.

“Everyone outside the play-offs, who are within the top ten of the league, they’re all three or four points away from the play-offs.

“We gave ti focus on ourselves though and just look to keep winning games.

“We’ve shown in recent times that we can win three or four games on the bounce. That’s helped to shoot us up the table and hopefully we can do that again.

“We all want it, training has been good."

The boss has confirmed that there won't be major alterations to his team for the battle against the Blues, and Brereton is taking the FA Cup just as seriously as his manager.

“We never go into games to lose, we go to Birmingham to win and get ourselves in the hat," he added defiantly.

“I have brilliant memories from the FA Cup, most notably a tie against Arsenal during my time with Forest.

"Hopefully there are more good days to come.”


