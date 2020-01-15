Under-23s: Crystal Palace fixture change

This Friday’s Premier League Cup fixture between Rovers Under-23s and Crystal Palace has been moved to a new date.

The game was due to be played at the LFA County Ground in Leyland this Friday lunchtime, but has had to be rearranged due to the Eagles’ involvement in the FA Youth Cup away to Wolves on Thursday night.

The fixture will now take place at the Rovers Academy on Saturday January 25th, kick-off 1pm. Admission will be free for all supporters.

Billy Barr’s side are currently top of Group G with maximum points following victories over Crystal Palace (3-1 away), Middlesbrough (3-1 at home) and Burnley (2-1 at home) in their opening three group games, ahead of the reverse round of fixtures.

The teams that finish in the top two places in each of the eight groups will advance to the knockout phase.