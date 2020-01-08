Skip to site footer
U23s: Wolves venue change

This Friday's fixture will now be played at St. George's Park (kick-off 7pm)

2 Hours ago

Rovers supporters should note that there has been a change of venue for this Friday’s Premier League 2 fixture against Wolves Under-23s.

The game, which was due to be played at the New Bucks Head, home of Telford United, will now take place at St. George’s Park. Kick-off remains at 7pm.

Rovers supporters wishing to attend the game must purchase tickets in advance from the following link.

Tickets are priced at £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.

Billy Barr’s side will be looking to return to winning ways following Monday night’s 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Wolves won the reverse fixture at Leyland by the same scoreline back in August after Rovers were reduced to nine men.


