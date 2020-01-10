Skip to site footer
Club News

Travel and parking information ahead of PNE clash

There is a closure on the M6 that will cause congestion, so we advise supporters to leave with plenty of time

Just now

Supporters travelling to Ewood Park for Saturday's game against Preston North End should be aware of an M6 closure across this weekend.

The M6 will be closed in both directions between Broughton Interchange at junction 32 and Galgate at junction 33 from 9pm tonight [Friday 10 January] until 5am on Monday 13 January.

This is due to Highways England removing Nan’s Nook Bridge The bridge will be demolished over the weekend subject to weather conditions – should conditions prove unsuitable, then work will begin the weekend after.

Furthermore, please note that there will be no matchday sales for parking in both Car Park H and Car Park B for this fixture.

Car Park F will be available with very limited spaces on a first come first served basis, at a rate of £10 per space.

Darwen Vale High School will be open and available for parking.

Kick-off at Ewood is at 3pm.


