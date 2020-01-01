Mowbray laments costly mistakes

Tony Mowbray was left disappointed after mistakes led to his team's downfall against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground.

A brace from Lewis Grabban arrived after Joe Lolley's cross-shot had nestled into the bottom corner of the net midway through the first half.

Rovers did bag twice themselves through Stewart Downing and a Joe Worrall own goal, but it wasn't enough to take anything from the encounter in the East Midlands.

“You can’t get anywhere or play against anyone and expect to win football matches if you defend as we did today," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“It’s a bit out of character from the team because I think we’ve been pretty strong defensively for a long period of time.

“But to score two goals away at Nottingham Forest should be enough, and has been enough, to win games for us in the past.

“Today we defended very poorly. There was plenty of positive stuff but you can’t play like we did, allowing Lolley to come in on his left foot for the first goal, our goalkeeper making a poor decision for the second goal and not mark the only person they have in the box for their third goal.

“It’s a frustrating day, because we showed some positive signs, but ultimately it’s about winning games and we’ve not done that today.

“Attacking, defending, in possession and out of possession, you need to combine it all. We weren’t good enough to get the points, but we should be coming to Nottingham Forest and winning the game, in my opinion.

“We have done that the last few years."

A busy festive schedule has seen injuries stack up, with Lewis Holtby and Ryan Nyambe both missing out on the trip to The City Ground.

“We are stretched at the moment and I feel that the team feel drained," he added.

“We’re trying to train, have meetings to prepare them for the next game, travel arrangements, players ill, injuries.

“We’re stretched at the moment, and although it sounds like excuses, we are stretched at the moment.”