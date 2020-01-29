Skip to site footer
Ticket news: Durham (H)

All the key information you need ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Championship fixture

9 Hours ago

Tickets are on sale for Rovers Ladies' Women’s Championship match at home to Durham Women.

The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday 2nd February, 2pm, at Bamber Bridge FC.

It will be the third time the two teams have met this season, with Gemma Donnelly’s side looking to record back-to-back league victories over the Wildcats.

Ticket prices are as follows:

 Unreserved Seating/Standing

Adult

Concession (Over 65s/18-21)

Junior (U18s)

Advanced

£5

£3

£2

On the day

£5

£3

£2

Call 01254 372000, visit the Roverstore or click here to get yours!

If you have already purchased a Three-Game ticket, this is still valid for the fixture. 


