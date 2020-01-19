Rovers Ladies Manager Gemma Donnelly knows the importance of getting a result from Sunday’s crunch clash with Charlton Athletic, which sees the current bottom two face off.

The Blues can move away from relegation danger with three points, but come up against a Charlton side who are unbeaten in their last six league games.

“For us it’s a must win game, but it’s going to be a tough ask away from home,” Donnelly said pre-match.

“Despite Charlton’s league standing, I think it’s a false position because they are undoubtedly a good team but have been unfortunate with results.

“The pressure is on both teams to start picking up points. It probably won’t be the prettiest of games, more a game of strategy to get the maximum points.”

Rovers haven’t played since the Continental Cup defeat to Aston Villa in December, with games against London Bees and Lewes called off either side of the winter break.

“We’ve had an incredibly long break. Some of which was needed to give the players some well deserved time off.

“In terms of matches, I would have liked last weekend to go ahead to try and gain some momentum and get a positive start to the second part of the season.

“However that wasn’t to be given the inclement weather. It’s allowed us to have two really good intense weeks of training.

“I feel in a really positive place ahead of the game in terms of the team organisation and having the chance to work with several potential new recruits.”